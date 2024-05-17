Wendy's Menu Items You Can't Get In The US

To the uninitiated, poutine may seem akin to loaded fries, but there's a lot more going on here than first meets the eye. Poutine is a beloved icon of Canadian, and especially Quebecois, food culture. It consists of a bed of crispy French fries topped by a ladleful of gravy and a small helping of fresh cheese curds.

We don't know if, when the chain opened in Ontario in the mid-1970s, poutine was included on the Wendy's menu. But it's there now, in all of its chicken-based-gravy-and-cheese goodness, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Available both with and without bacon, Wendy's is actually one of the best fast food places in Canada to order poutine.

Familiar fast food restaurants like Wendy's can be a good way of dipping one's toe into another culture. If you're lucky enough to live near the Canadian border, you should take advantage. We aren't saying the poutine is worth the trip on its own ... but we also won't discourage anyone from getting in the car to eat it.