What McDonald's Standalone McCafe Coffeehouses Are Really Like

Coffee is one thing that'll never go out of style, and McDonald's is finally catching up to the latest trends. While McDonald's has long been known for its burgers and fries, it upped its stance in the coffee game in 1993. That's when the fast food company opened its very first standalone coffeehouse in Australia, which it deemed the McCafé. Since then, standalone McCafé coffeehouses have gone through a rollercoaster of business ups and downs. Even then, McCafé still manages to stand high in a sea of Starbucks, Dunkin', and Tim Hortons locations that are now seemingly everywhere. Curious to know what these spots are really like? Don't worry, as we've got the beans behind the scenes.

From its modern and cozy ambiance all the way down to what it's really like to work as a barista behind the McCafé counter, there's a lot you don't know about McDonald's coffee and its standalone McCafé coffeehouses. Luckily, you're in for a magnifying reveal. McCafé is here to shake up your perception of what a fast food giant can bring to the coffee experience. Here's what McDonald's standalone McCafé coffeehouses are really like.