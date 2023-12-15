McDonald's CosMc's Is Open. Here's What You Need To Know About The New Chain

Amid the strict lockdowns of the Covid-19 pandemic, the restaurant industry took a big hit, especially during 2020. But the fast food market has proven resilient, and many popular chains are doing better than ever. McDonald's in particular, with its inexpensive menu items and zealous marketing, has big plans for increased growth not just in the United States but across the globe. Between the new MyMcDonald's Rewards loyalty program on the McDonald's app, a revamp of its burgers, and partnering with Google Cloud to improve the customer experience by using artificial intelligence, McDonald's is riding high.

But those aren't the only new ventures for the Golden Arches. McDonald's has set its sights on semi-new territory: specialty beverages, the realm of Starbucks, Dunkin', and Peet's Coffee. McDonald's has long been a Starbucks competitor based on scale alone. However, it's officially gone head to head with Starbucks and the line after the opening of its new chain of specialty drink drive-thrus: CosMc's.

CosMc's went from concept to launch in just over a year, proving that McDonald's has a lot of confidence in this new venture. So, what is it about CosMc's that McDonald's thinks is so extraordinary? Read on to learn all there is to know about this new specialty beverage chain.