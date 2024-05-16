McDonald's New Grandma McFlurry Sounds Like Every Other Flavor

Just in time for summer weather, McDonald's announced that it's launching a new, limited-edition frozen treat — but the vibe is less "hot girl summer" than it is "cool off, Grandma." The Grandma McFlurry, which rolls out on May 21, is the burger giant's "sweet ode to grandmas, everywhere," according to a May 16 press release. But just like Granny's stories about her 20s, the product's description is a bit vague.

In an email sent to Mashed, McDonald's described the Grandma McFlurry as "just as sweet as grandma," combining "smooth syrup and crunchy candy pieces — just like the treats she hid in her purse — all blended in our creamy vanilla soft serve." If you've been following along with McDonald's McFlurry journey since the dessert's '90s inception, you know that formula describes pretty much every McFlurry that's ever existed.

While the fast food chain has yet to share any additional information about the mysterious flavor, some internet sleuths believe they've cracked the code. "Grandma McFlur[r]y is a McFlur[r]y but it has a Werther's Original on it that came from the bottom of a purse," one commenter joked in a Reddit thread on the subject. "[It's] butterscotch flavored with crumbles," another speculated in more serious fashion. While it's hard to say how the new addition will fare against McDonald's other dessert options (which we've ranked worst to best, by the way), some folks seem certain it'll be a hit. "I'm breaking 18 traffic laws to get me one," one Redditor claimed.