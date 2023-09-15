McDonald's Desserts Ranked From Worst To Best

In July of 2023, McDonalds announced its plans to discontinue the McCafe Bakery. This change effectively eliminated most of the baked goods sold by the company, leaving consumers without muffins, cinnamon buns, and apple fritters. It is a sad time for those who want a sweet treat at just about any time of day.

That being said, McDonald's is not getting rid of all of its sweeter menu options. The signature apple pie is still on the menu, as well as a rotating second pie flavor and a whole lot of ice cream — if the ice cream machine is working, of course. However, as with any restaurant, there is a hierarchy to the dessert offerings at McDonalds. We went through and tried every dessert that McDonald's has to offer to see which ones were the best and which it was time to skip. The results were definitely a mixed bag, but there are a few hits that will keep us coming back for more.