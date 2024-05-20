Discontinued Domino's Menu Items We'll Sadly Never Eat Again

Most businesses have their ups and downs, and learning to adapt to ever-changing markets and customer demands is key to staying not only relevant but in business. This is true for even the most popular fast food chains, and that means plenty of old-timey favorite menu items have, unfortunately, gone the way of the dodo. Domino's is no exception, and while it might seem like pizza is a pretty straightforward thing to have on the menu, there are lots of favorites that you may have loved ... but forgotten about.

Domino's actually has one of the most darkly fascinating stories of obsolescence in fast food history, and that's the story not of a sometimes-loved, sometimes-loathed pizza but a mascot. The Noid made his debut in the 1980s, and he was almost inexplicably popular. (Step up, Gen Xers and Xennials: Who remembers the "Avoid the Noid" video game?) The Noid disappeared after a bizarre and pretty heartbreaking saga in which a 22-year-old man named Kenneth Lamar Noid held two Domino's employees at gunpoint. It later came out that he was a paranoid schizophrenic who believed he had been specifically targeted by Domino's marketing campaign, which led to the Noid's retirement. The ill-fated mascot isn't the only thing that's been retired, so let's take a walk down memory lane to see what else has been removed from Domino's repertoire.