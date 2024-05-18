The Unhealthiest Fast Food Chicken Nuggets And What To Order Instead

Chicken nuggets might have a bit of a reputation as being a staple belonging on the kids' menu, but there's no shame in adults wanting them too. They're a great option for a quick snack that's not going to ruin your appetite for dinner. Plus, what's a better pick-me-up than a big ol' order of chicken nuggets and a milkshake?

That said, not all chicken nuggets are created equal. A number of fast food chicken nuggets aren't just unhealthy, but they're also the kind of food that's going to serve up a lot of fat and in some cases nearly an entire day's worth of sodium in one serving. Given that it's meant to be more of a snack than a full meal, that makes the nutritional values even worse.

We can forgive fast food meals for being on the unhealthy side — it's what you trade for convenience. But a snack? Especially one that we know you might want to enjoy alongside a milkshake or other dessert? That's a little harder to swallow. Sometimes, you just need to treat yourself, and that's fine — but if you're in the habit of picking up some snack nuggets on a regular basis, you should know that you're not doing your heart any favors in the long run. So, let's take a look at some of the unhealthiest fast food nuggets on the market, and talk about what you can order instead and still come away satisfied.