No, Popcorn Chicken And Chicken Nuggets Aren't The Same Thing

The shape and taste are both slightly different, so no popcorn chicken and chicken nuggets aren't the same thing. The two foods are similar in concept but vary in enough ways to be individual menu items despite both being made from chicken.

One of the main differences is the type of meat that's used. According to Tom Super, the senior vice president of communications from the National Chicken Council, nuggets are commonly made of breast meat, but sometimes, the parts used are completely random. In an interview with Insider, Super defined nuggets as "further-processed products." In the same interview, Sticky Fingers' CEO Jon Sherman revealed that popcorn chicken is made of boneless white meat.

Furthermore, chicken nuggets come in many shapes and sizes. Meanwhile, popcorn chicken is designed to resemble popcorn, making it easy to pop in your mouth. Popcorn chicken is created by deep-frying and battering pieces of chicken, whereas chicken nuggets are grinded down and formed into their familiar shape. Another obvious difference is how the two chicken varieties came to be.