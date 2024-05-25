For More Tender Cookies, Reach For This Tangy Ingredient

Cookies not only come in all shapes and sizes but all sorts of textures, too, from thin and crunchy to soft and squishy. If you really want your cookies as tender as can be, though, try adding some acid — lactic acid, that is, in the form of sour cream. The acid helps keep gluten from developing, and gluten, as you may recall, is the stuff that gives baked goods body and structure. It's all very well to have a dense, gluten-rich bread, but excess gluten in cookies can be too much of a not-so-good thing.

Like the equally acidic buttermilk, sour cream can be added to cakes to make them moister, and it also makes for a great secret brownie ingredient, as well, especially if you prefer them cakey rather than chewy. Sour cream also makes for cookies that are extra rich as well as soft and tender because it adds to the fat content and fat = flavor. The slight tang of the ingredient itself, however, really won't impact the taste of the cookies much, if at all, so there's no need to worry if you don't want your sugar cookies to taste sour.