Aluminum Foil Is The Secret To A Sparkling Clean Cast Iron Skillet

While using the aluminum foil method can go a long way toward keeping your cast iron cookware sparkling clean, it's vital to remember there are additional options if this doesn't completely remove leftover food. Despite what many have heard, it's safe to use modern dish soap to clean cast iron as long as it's been properly seasoned. The origin behind this common cast iron skillet mistake traces its roots back to old-school soap formulas that used harsh chemicals like lye, which can strip off seasoning from a skillet. A bit of dish soap, in addition to the abrasion of the aluminum foil, can ensure there's no trace of food left after washing while keeping your seasoning intact.

As with any other cleaning method for cast iron, it's crucial to complete the process by thoroughly drying the skillet and occasionally heating it on the stove or in the oven to add another layer of seasoning. Paper towels can also extend the life of your cast iron skillet when placed in the bottom before storing to ensure any remaining moisture can't linger on the surface.

So go ahead and invest in one of the best cast iron skillets on the market. With this simple, affordable, and reliable tip, home cooks keep their cast iron cookware spotlessly clean while protecting it for decades to come.