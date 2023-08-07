Paper Towels Can Extend The Life Of Your Favorite Cast Iron Skillet

While it is important to dry your cast iron skillet after washing, that is only one way to keep it from rusting. It is also important to store cast iron in a location with low humidity. This is because the moisture in the air will have the same effect on cast iron as storing it without drying. This is particularly true if you store your cast iron cookware with the lids on, as this traps moisture.

Believe it or not, the best thing you can do is to continue to re-season your cast iron pans. Seasoning is actually baked-in oil that not only creates an easy-release cooking surface, but it also helps seal the iron to make it less susceptible to rust.

Another misconception many people have about a cast iron skillet is rust means the end of its lifespan. This is not true. Even if your favorite pan develops a nasty-looking layer of oxidation, you can just clean and re-season your skillet to get it back to good-as-new quality.