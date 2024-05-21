What It Was Like To Eat At America's First Donut Shop In 1673

It's hard to imagine an America without donuts. From donut dynasties like Dunkin and Krispy Kreme, to pop culture staples like the signature Simpsons pink donut, donuts are all around American culture. You may be surprised to learn that the first donut shop in America dates back to the 1600s, before the colonies were even a united country.

The first donut shop was founded by Anna Joralemon in New York City. Joralemon set up shop on Maiden Lane off Broadway, where she sold "olykoeks," pronounced similarly to "oily cakes." This was in the days before the title "donut" even existed. But as Shakespeare said, a donut by any other name would taste as sweet. (Or something to that effect.)

Sadly, this donut shop is no longer open, and even more sadly, we don't know much about it other than the location. That said, we can look back at history to figure out what it would have been like to get these early donuts and what an early donut shop would have been like.