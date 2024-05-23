The First American Cookbook Author Also Invented The Cupcake

Next time you whip up a batch of homemade cupcakes or bite into a miniature delight from your favorite neighborhood bakery, take a moment to thank Amelia Simmons, the inventor of this iconic dessert. In addition to introducing the sweet treat, which has become a ubiquitous menu item in pastry shops around the globe, she also holds the title of the premier American cookbook author. "American Cookery," published in 1796, holds a special place in history. The groundbreaking anthology presents a window into the culinary practices of our nation when it was relatively young and introduced the novel concept of the cupcake.

While Simmons' personal life remains largely a mystery, her cookbook's preface offers some intriguing glimpses. The domestic manual's foreword identifies Simmons as an orphan and reveals that the book was, in part, a comprehensive guide for women in similar circumstances — those navigating the kitchen without a mother's counsel. Simmons' pragmatic culinary style (which prioritized local groceries and simple, practical instructions) evidently stemmed from her experiences.

One of the recipes in "American Cookery" was entitled "a light cake to bake in small cups" — the earliest known reference to what we now call "cupcakes." Small cups were not only used to measure the ingredients — sugar, butter, flour, wine, rosewater, emptins (yeast made from hops), nutmeg, cinnamon, and currants — but also acted as the baking vessels. This technique marked a departure from the conventional method of baking larger cakes that required slicing and serving.