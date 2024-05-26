Copycat Red Lobster Shrimp Scampi Recipe

We love a good 30-minute meal for when you're short on time around dinner — when time is even tighter, this copycat Red Lobster shrimp scampi clocks in at just 20 minutes. The recipe, brought to us by developer Kate Shungu, is a copycat version from the famous seafood restaurant, and it packs in all of that buttery, lemony goodness that you'd hope to find while dining out.

This recipe encompasses a simple combination of at-home cooking staples like olive oil, butter, garlic, and lemon, so there's nothing unusual to purchase at the grocery store if you don't have the ingredients already at home. And, you can use any variety of shrimp that you like for this recipe: small or large, fresh or frozen, tail-on or tail-off.

With tender shrimp and a buttery sauce, this meal tastes decadent and restaurant-worthy. Shungu recommends serving the shrimp scampi with a baguette for soaking up the sauce, or spooning the whole dish over pasta (like angel hair or classic spaghetti noodles). Or, if you'd like a Red Lobster dining experience at home, pair the scampi with copycat cheddar bay biscuits.