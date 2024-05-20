Did Endless Shrimp Really Bankrupt Red Lobster?

The word of Red Lobster's downfall has been front page news lately — while the chain isn't out of business, it has announced the closure of what now amounts to nearly 100 restaurants. What's more, it has now filed for bankruptcy and yes, one of the contributing factors seems to have been the disastrous Ultimate Endless Shrimp Deal that became part of the permanent menu in June of 2023, even though the chain itself hasn't come out and cited it as having caused the current situation.

As the name implies, this promotion meant that for one price, originally just $20, a diner could gorge on as much as they wanted of their choice of two different shrimp entrees, plus they still got a few Cheddar Bay biscuits into the bargain. Even when the restaurant raised the price of the meal to $25, it still didn't make any money off the shrimp sales. In fact, by the end of 2023 it looked as if the chain was set to lose $20 million in annual profits due to this deal. The shrimp sales alone, however, weren't what tanked Red Lobster, since the bankruptcy filing documents reveal that the chain is now over a billion dollars in debt.