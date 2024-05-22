14 Iconic Disney World Desserts Ranked, According To Park Guests

Some people are there for the rides, some people are there for the characters, but we're at Disney World to do one thing and one thing only: eat. The "Most Magical Place on Earth" just so happens to be one of the tastiest, with over 27,520 acres stuffed with treats for all taste buds.

For those with a sweet tooth, selecting your next dish can be truly overwhelming. Disney does nothing by halves, and that includes the sheer creativity that goes into the desserts dotted at restaurants, cafes, and food stands throughout its parks and resorts. This is a place where you can find yourself nibbling on a straightforward chocolate chip cookie one minute, and eyeing up a colorful pudding inspired by an alien planet the next.

Of course, not everything is a hit. We've tried our fair share of Disney desserts over the years and can confirm that sometimes these creations are too ambitious (or too basic) for their own good. But sometimes, you come across a treat so delicious and so unique that it becomes as iconic as Mickey Mouse himself. With the help of reviews from fellow guests, we've compiled a list of the 14 desserts you need to try on your next Disney World vacation. All prices are accurate as of publication, but are always subject to change.