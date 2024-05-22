14 Iconic Disney World Desserts Ranked, According To Park Guests
Some people are there for the rides, some people are there for the characters, but we're at Disney World to do one thing and one thing only: eat. The "Most Magical Place on Earth" just so happens to be one of the tastiest, with over 27,520 acres stuffed with treats for all taste buds.
For those with a sweet tooth, selecting your next dish can be truly overwhelming. Disney does nothing by halves, and that includes the sheer creativity that goes into the desserts dotted at restaurants, cafes, and food stands throughout its parks and resorts. This is a place where you can find yourself nibbling on a straightforward chocolate chip cookie one minute, and eyeing up a colorful pudding inspired by an alien planet the next.
Of course, not everything is a hit. We've tried our fair share of Disney desserts over the years and can confirm that sometimes these creations are too ambitious (or too basic) for their own good. But sometimes, you come across a treat so delicious and so unique that it becomes as iconic as Mickey Mouse himself. With the help of reviews from fellow guests, we've compiled a list of the 14 desserts you need to try on your next Disney World vacation. All prices are accurate as of publication, but are always subject to change.
1. Bread Pudding, 'Ohana
If you book a character breakfast at Disney's Polynesian Resort 'Ohana, you'll witness the magnificence of its Pineapple-Coconut Breakfast Bread firsthand. Return in the evening, and you'll find that same bread combined with custard, ice cream, and caramel sauce to create a dessert so transcendent that you'll probably find yourself still drooling over it weeks after your Florida tan has faded (yes, we're speaking from experience).
The general consensus is that 'Ohana has dipped in quality post-pandemic. Like most things at Disney World, it's also more expensive. A dinner at 'Ohana will now set you back an eye-watering $62 per adult versus the pre-COVID price of $55. However, we're pleased to report that the Bread Pudding is as flavorful as ever (even if it has ditched the ever-so-slightly superior bananas Foster caramel sauce for a basic homemade caramel). "Bananas in the sauce or no, this is still a delight," raves Disney Food Blog. "The pineapple bread pudding is delicious and ever so slightly fruity, and the creamy vanilla ice cream complements it perfectly."
Come hungry — 'Ohana is served family-style, meaning you can chow down on as much of this pudding as your stomach can handle. If you (and your wallet) want something a little bit lighter, you can also grab yourself some Bread Pudding at the hotel's Kona Cafe for $13 a slice after 11.30 a.m.
2. Croque Glacé, L'Artisan des Glaces
With its array of pavilions evoking cultures around the globe, EPCOT's World Showcase is the hub of Disney World's most novel culinary delights. When the sugar craving hits, we recommend heating straight for the France pavilion and ordering a Croque Glacé at L'Artisan des Glaces. A more sophisticated take on the standard ice cream sandwich, this involves a freshly-baked brioche filled with a scoop of ice cream (of which you can pick between the likes of cinnamon caramel apple or yogurt and blueberry) and the sauce of your choice for $9.50 apiece.
The end result is a wonderful contrast of hot, chewy bread and cold, indulgent ice cream that's filling enough to be a meal in its own right. This combo can be jarring to the senses, but as one fan explains on Tripadvisor, "At first, I was like 'Whoa, this is way too much bread and it's weird that there's ice cream inside,' but then I kept eating it and eating it ... and it just got better and better!" Disney World regulars consider this among the best ice cream on property, so while you could easily share a sandwich due to the size, you may find yourself hoarding one — or returning to work your way through its 13 other flavors.
3. Kakigori Shaved Ice, Kabuki Cafe
Don't mistake Kakigori Shaved Ice for your run-of-the-mill snow cone. Found at Kabuki Cafe in EPCOT's Japan pavilion, this colorful treat — which will be your savior in sticky, humid Floridian summers — is a tub stacked with strawberry, melon, cherry, tangerine, or blue raspberry-flavored ice that tastes even better with a sweet milk topping.
While the latter increases the price from $6 to $7.50, it's worth splashing the cash. The milk balances out the tartness of most flavors, especially the melon or tangerine, without making it sickly sweet. Instead, the Kakigori Shaved Ice is "super refreshing and hydrating without weighing you down," as per one Tripadvisor reviewer. It's also free of the usual artificial-tasting edge that usually comes with snow cones. If you're not sure which flavor to order, we recommend opting for the Rainbow option, which is a mix of the strawberry, melon, and tangerine.
4. Zebra Domes, Animal Kingdom Lodge
Zebra Domes are more of an institution than a snack for diehard Disney World guests. Found exclusively at Animal Kingdom Lodge — the African-themed hotel on the cusp of three animal-packed savannas — each individual dome is a layer of cake and chocolate mousse baked into a coating of white chocolate and Amarula Cream liqueur, topped with chocolate stripes to mimic the fur of its namesake.
The texture of Zebra Domes is a dealbreaker for some people, with each bite managing to feel both creamy and gelatinous. As one fan explains on Reddit, they're "very similar to a tiramisu, and they just sort of melt in your mouth." Those who appreciate that texture, however, are extremely passionate about locking as many Zebra Domes into their Disney World vacation as possible. "You'd be shocked how easily you can knock these back," notes Disney Food Blog. At present, you can find these at The Mara (where they're available all-day-long for $4.59) and as part of the dessert bar at Boma — Flavors of Africa (where they're included in the $56 all-you-can-eat buffet).
5. Caramel Popcorn, Karamell-Küche
Popcorn isn't exactly hard to come by at Disney World. While you can never go wrong with a scoop of freshly-buttered kernels from the stands scatted around each park, you'll need to head to EPCOT's Germany pavilion for the best popcorn on property. Sponsored by Werther's Original, Karamell-Küche has gained a cult following for the $6.99 bags of Caramel Popcorn it whips up fresh throughout the day.
If you're not immediately convinced by the smell (which is up there with the Pirates of the Caribbean water for our favorite scent on property), all it takes is one bite to become a full-blown Karamell-Küche convert. "They literally put an absurd amount of fresh caramel on the popcorn to where there is probably more caramel than popcorn," notes one Tripadvisor reviewer, while another dubbed it "every kid's dream." Child or not, this sweet treat is worth Karamell-Küche's notoriously long lines — something Disney has tried to alleviate by quietly introducing the same Caramel Popcorn to Magic Kingdom's Big Top Souvenirs, too.
6. Coffee Cake Cookie, Gideon's Bakehouse
On any given day, you may find yourself waiting longer for Gideon's Bakehouse than you would to ride Space Mountain or Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. The Disney Springs bakery's indulgent half-pound cookies are so popular with Disney World guests that it's often forced to deploy a virtual queue. Don't let that deter you; all of its doughy delights are worth the effort, with the Coffee Cake Cookie ($6) the cream of the chocolate-chip-coated crop.
This vanilla cookie stuffed with cinnamon swirl and topped with double-baked butter crumbs is limited to the bakery's Disney Springs location and often sells out in the early hours of the day — and for good reason. "Its like a giant snickerdoodle with extra cinnamon covered in strudel, and the cookie is that gloriously razor thin line between gooey and underdone," explains one Reddit user. If you don't make it before they sell out, Gideon's also sells a triple-chocolate version of its Coffee Cake Cookie come sunset which isn't quite on the same level as its vanilla-based sister, but still miles above most other cookies on property.
7. Pongu Lumpia, Pongu Pongu
Like all menu items in Animal Kingdom's Pandora — World of Avatar, Pongu Lumpia is purposely unique to blend into the land's alien setting. Exclusively available at Pongu Pongu (which apparently means "Party Party" in the Na'vi language), this spring roll stuffed with warm pineapple-cream cheese will set you back $3.79 — if you can stop at just one.
Pongu Lumpia have a pretty distinctive flavor, which generates some pretty strong opinions — both good and bad — among Disney World guests. For those in the pro-Pongu Lumpia camp, it's a "dessert to die for" (as proclaimed by one Tripadvisor reviewer) and the perfect balance of sweet and savory. "This is a bizarre snack which shouldn't work but it does," explains travel blogger The Jet Set Vet. "It's a great snack and it's not too sweet thanks to the cream cheese." It's definitely one for more adventurous taste buds, but well worth the gamble.
8. Grapefruit Cake, Hollywood Brown Derby
While we're talking about dessert that shouldn't work but do, we have to mention the Grapefruit Cake at The Hollywood Brown Derby. Inspired by the Golden Age of Hollywood, the relatively unassuming restaurant offers one of the more upscale dining experiences at Disney World, with this dessert often heralded as its standout dish.
Layers of moist vanilla sponge cake are sandwiched with cream cheese icing and drizzled with grapefruit syrup — plus an actual grapefruit garnish — to create something that's delightfully sweet and sour. The lack of overwhelming sweetness is what wins over most diners, with its most fanatical reviewers heralding it as a dessert designed for those who don't typically like dessert. "I can see where some people may be put off if they're expecting something very sweet and decadent," explains one fan on Reddit. "It's more subtly sweet and has a nice grapefruit tartness." At $14 a slice, this is best ordered by those with a minor sweet tooth — and probably not a dessert you'd want to split with your kids.
9. Cinnamon Roll, Gaston's Tavern
If you're looking for breakfast-on-the-go, it doesn't get much better (or more indulgent) than the Cinnamon Rolls at Gaston's Tavern. Just like its restaurant's brute of a namesake, these are hefty pastries, overflowing with copious amounts of cinnamon sugar and cream cheese frosting. If that's not enough sugar, you can also request a free dipping pot of extra cream cheese frosting.
Magic Kingdom may be the heart of Walt Disney World, but its culinary scene tends to be the worst of the four parks. That's what makes these pastries such a delight. They manage to avoid the dry, stale trap that catches a lot of cinnamon rolls, instead delivering a treat that's moist and flavorful all the way through. "They must do something different than the traditional cinnamon roll recipe," notes theme park blogger Magic of World Travel, "because it seemed to have a kind of buttery filling on the inside." Even better, they're big enough to split between at least two guests for just $6.99 apiece. As one Tripadvisor user claims, "They're literally as big as my 5 year old's head." Now that's what we want from a dessert.
10. Dole Whip, Aloha Isle
At this point, Dole Whips are as ubiquitous at Disney World as Mickey Mouse himself. Disney is so self-aware of its dessert's mega-success that it's plastered them on everything from Minnie ears to candles over the years. There's one simple explanation for its enduring legacy: it's just so darn delicious. You'll find the OG pineapple flavor at Magic Kingdom's Aloha Isle, where long lines tend to gather for a taste of the iconic dairy-free soft-serve ($5.99). Even better is the Pineapple Float ($6.99), combining Dole Whip with ice cream and pineapple juice — which, as Disney Food Blog explains, "is actually a little more tasty with the contrast of the vanilla soft-serve or swirl to add a little creaminess and a secondary flavor."
If you want to branch out, you can also enjoy orange and strawberry variations of Dole Whip (both $5.79) at Sunshine Tree Terrace, also in Magic Kingdom. We ranked pineapple first in our ranking of all the Dole Whip flavors, and it will always reign supreme in our eyes. However, we admit that the tangy orange is a close contender for the top spot — especially when combined with vanilla swirl ($5.29). As one extremely passionate Tripadvisor user puts it: "The divine combination of tangy, ice-cold orange juice soft serve swirled with creamy smooth vanilla soft serve MUST BE EXPERIENCED."
11. Strawberry Shortcake, Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue
We could wax poetic about the pure, unadulterated joy that is Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, but instead we'll stick to praising its non-musical showstopper: the Strawberry Shortcake. After all, how many desserts are iconic enough to inspire an entire musical number? A vanilla sponge cake topped with whipped cream, strawberries, and a drizzle of sweet, fruity syrup, this dessert wins consistent praise from attendees of the old-timey variety show (which is a hoot with or without food).
As Mouse Steps points out, the Strawberry Shortcake sadly isn't quite as decadent as it was in years past, with significantly less cream. Fortunately, it remains just as moist as ever and still errs on the right side of saccharine. "I can only say wonderful things about it," says Disney blogger There's A Girl in the Castle. "The shortcake was light but tasty and the strawberries were great." Like everything at the Fort Wilderness dining experience, it's served family-style, meaning you can eat as much as you want (and trust us, you'll want a lot) for $66 to $74 per adult, depending where you sit.
12. Fresh Fruit Waffle Sandwich, Sleepy Hollow
Sure, Mickey waffles are good, but Disney World's biggest foodies know that Sleepy Hollow's waffle sandwiches are where it's really at. The best of the best is its Fresh Fruit Waffle Sandwich ($8.49) — a flavor once limited to breakfast, but upgraded to an all-day menu item due to overwhelming demand for waffles stuffed with chocolate-hazelnut spread, strawberries, blueberries, and bananas.
For many, this is still the quintessential Disney World breakfast. Not only does it contain an exceedingly generous amount of fruit, but as Disney Tourist Blog points out, it still manages to retain "a certain fresh, homemade taste" often amiss from Disney's quick-service options. While you can expect a long wait (like we said, these waffles are extremely popular), it's worth the effort — especially if you're looking for a sweet snack big enough to split between your party. You may even find yourself coming back for more, just like one Tripadvisor reviewer who wrote: "The waffles are truly delicious, crunchy, and the Nutella really elevates everything ... Cheap eat, quick and yummy!"
13. Oooey Gooey Toffee Cake, Liberty Tree Tavern
Every day is Thanksgiving at Magic Kingdom's colonial-style Liberty Tree Tavern, where $42 will get you unlimited helpings of roasted turkey, stuffing, and house-made macaroni and cheese. If you can make room for dessert, the Oooey Gooey Toffee Cake won't disappoint. A thick slab of vanilla toffee cake (although we'd describe the texture as being more akin to a chewy blondie) drowning in ice cream and chocolate sauce, the cake is easily the highlight of the meal.
After dining at the Tavern, one reviewer took to Tripadvisor to declare it the restaurant's "star," explaining that "it was warm and gooey and the melted ice cream on top was heavenly." Disney Food Blog describes it as "the whole reason to go to Liberty Tree Tavern," while Disney fan blog Mousewatcher pinpoints the mammoth scoop of vanilla ice cream as the secret to its success. "Any time you can see and smell the vanilla beans in an ice cream you can assume it will be a winner," they explain, "and this one is." Say no more.
14. Mickey's Premium Bar, multiple locations around Disney World
This is it — the quintessential sweet treat at Walt Disney World, so in demand that Disney's even started selling boxed versions at grocery stores in 2019. We are, of course, talking about the legendary Mickey's Premium Bar ($6). Considerably bigger than those stocked in the frozen foods aisle, these wrap smooth vanilla ice cream in a thick layer of dark chocolate.
Available at kiosks around all four theme parks, plus the water parks, you're never too far from a Mickey Premium Bar. That's good news as they're utterly irresistible. No sound is quite as satisfying as that sharp crack of chocolate when you bite into the first ear (sorry, Mickey). Is this the most indulgent dessert on Disney property? No, but it is one of the most nostalgic, convenient, and iconic. "Somehow it being in a Mickey shape makes it 100 times yummier than any other ice cream out there," reasons Disney blogger Disney Dream Co. "It's just fact. Food shaped like Mickey is going to be better than non-Mickey shaped food."
Methodology
There are hundreds of sweet treats scattered across Disney World. To single out the best desserts the resort has to offer, we combined our own experiences eating our way around its parks and hotels with the expertise and reviews provided online by enthusiastic Disney fans and foodies.
Scouring the likes of Reddit, Tripadvisor, and Disney fan blogs and websites, we tracked down the desserts generating the most buzz. We didn't just want to spotlight the most photogenic desserts (if that were the case, this list would be much more cupcake-heavy), but the dishes that consistently receive praise for their taste, portion sizes, and value for money — the latter being especially important on a Disney World vacation. These were the best all-rounders from across Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, and the resort's many hotels. Happy eating.