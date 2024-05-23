Culver's Vs Dairy Queen: The Ultimate Frozen Treat Showdown

Dairy Queen is the longstanding monarch of fast food ice cream, with a history that stretches back to 1940. Culver's, a relative newcomer, opened its first location in 1984. Both are proud products of the Midwest, with Dairy Queen starting in Illinois and Culver's in Wisconsin — where else could two of America's foremost dairy-slingers have their roots but in the Midwest? Now, they compete over similar territory, offering menus of comparable ice cream parlor throwbacks like milkshakes, malts, and sundaes. Culver's churns custard while Dairy Queen sells soft serve, but beyond that, the two chains' frozen menus look nearly identical to a casual observer.

I'm far from a casual observer, however. I have taken it upon myself to taste every comparable frozen treat at Culver's and Dairy Queen to decide once and for all which restaurant does a better job. I'll be evaluating the two chains on taste, value, novelty, and overall quality. After a long and exhausting taste test, I emerged with a tummy ache and one heck of a sugar rush, but more importantly, answers. Keep reading to learn which restaurant will win the ultimate frozen treat showdown.