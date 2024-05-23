Netflix Renews BBQ Showdown (And You Won't Have To Wait 3 Years This Time) – Exclusive

Netflix's original cooking competition series, "Barbecue Showdown" — originally titled "American Barbecue Showdown" – is about to set the screen ablaze with its highly anticipated third season. In an exclusive memo to Mashed, Netflix confirmed that fans can tune in to the new installment of this program starting on Thursday, July 4, this year.

The show, which first ignited screens in September of 2020, has been a source of excitement and anticipation for its dedicated viewers, who eagerly await its return to celebrate one of America's most beloved culinary traditions. As a unique foray into the realm of competitive barbecue, the unscripted program has previously featured eight contestants, but the new season will bring together nine of the nation's top pitmasters in a thrilling open-fire arena, where they must push the boundaries of their craft in pursuit of a $50,000 grand prize.

Fans had to endure a prolonged wait between the first and second seasons of "Barbecue Showdown," with Season 2 launching in May of 2023. The nearly three-year gap may be attributed in part to the global COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted production schedules across the entertainment industry. Thankfully, Season 3 is only trailing its predecessor by 14 months.