Mistakes Everyone Makes With Vodka

Vodka is a spirit that divides opinions. Some people won't touch it after drinking a cheap hairspray-tasting bottle or getting sick on screwdrivers in their younger years. Others see it as a classic cocktail ingredient that deserves a place in every liquor cabinet. But, there are some mistakes everyone makes with vodka. If you're generally a vodka-avoider, learning the missteps to avoid could turn your relationship around. If you love the stuff, you might improve your drinks and find some new things to do with this spirit.

While vodka is used in drinks more often than it is in food, it can also be a great ingredient to cook or bake with. So we wanted to cover mistakes with both using it in drinks and cooking with it. From not knowing when to use cheap bottles (and when to break out the top-shelf stuff) to using too much vodka in recipes, there are so many errors people can make — but just as many ways to fix or avoid them.

But don't just take our word for it. We spoke to three food and drink experts: a vodka brand founder, a cocktail expert, and a food blogger who regularly cooks with the spirit. Armed with their hot takes, we're about to demystify common vodka myths and mistakes and help you avoid these frequent pitfalls.