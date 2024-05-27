Bake Croutons In This Ingredient To Give Your Salad An Extra Savory Kick

Croutons are one of those foods that taste better homemade. Thankfully, they're low maintenance, the perfect way to give stale bread a second life, and can be customized to your taste buds' content. And good news — the secret to the best croutons ever might be hiding in your pantry right now. It's that concentrated flavor bomb you find in tubes, jars, and cans. It's even often included on lists of canned foods worth buying. We're talking about tomato paste.

Tomato paste is basically a blend of waterless, seedless, and skinless tomatoes. In other words, it's supercharged tomato flavor. The thick paste is rich and sweet with less acidity than other tomato products. It's also a natural source of umami, a pleasant and savory taste.

Many salads will benefit from the umami richness created with tomato paste croutons. Their flavorful punch stands up well in hearty chopped salads. The concentrated tomato flavor also pairs nicely with creamy, tangy dressing in a classic Caesar salad. And even if your Greek salad recipe doesn't include croutons, it doesn't mean you can't add them. The rich tomato crunch contrasts nicely with the creamy feta cheese. Once you try tomato paste croutons, you may want to add them to every salad you make.