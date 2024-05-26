The Biggest Secrets About The Cheesecake Factory's Menu

The Cheesecake Factory is a go-to for many people because of its reliable and extensive menu. No matter what you want to eat, the restaurant likely has something for you. And if you can't find it in the menu, your server probably knows which section you need to look at to find what you're thinking of. The variety and fun atmosphere have made the chain one of the most popular in the country; when the chain came under TikTok fire in 2024 as being a terrible spot for a first date, its fans defended it as low pressure and perfectly suitable, with some even calling the idea of refusing to enter the restaurant a good way to find red flags.

But what really stands out is that menu, especially to first-time customers. It's huge, clocking in at 250 items and near 21 pages, and there's just no way it's real, right? It's very real, and it's the product of a specific strategy meant to increase and keep business. This menu is so unusual that, if you're going to the restaurant for the first time, you need to be prepared so that you can sort through all the choices and find a dish you'll love. Here's a list of the biggest secrets of The Cheesecake Factory's menu.