The Inspiration Behind Anthony Bourdain's Mortadella Sandwich

Anthony Bourdain has eaten some interesting things over his long career, and the celebrated chef and author translated his love of international cuisine and culture into his 2016 cookbook, "Appetites." Among the many memorable recipes Bourdain shared in "Appetites" was a spicy Macau-style pork sandwich he called one of his best and a beloved five-ingredient mortadella sandwich. Bourdain's travels highly influenced his recipes, and such is the case with his simple mortadella sandwich, inspired by a meal he had in Brazil.

On his first visit to São Paulo, the very first thing Bourdain did was head over to the Bar Do Mané to try its legendary mortadella sandwich, which would later become the inspiration for his own recipe. Bar Do Mané is a small restaurant tucked away inside the Mercado Municipal, a historic indoor marketplace founded in 1933 that is traversed by locals and tourists alike. Bar Do Mané was established the same year as the market, but it wasn't until the 1970s that its mortadella sandwich became popular. One customer asked for more filling in their sandwich, and even since then, Bar Do Mané has been piling its mortadella high with an average of 350 grams per sandwich (that's roughly ¾ of a pound!). It's no wonder Bourdain called the mortadella sandwich São Paulo's "guilty pleasure" in Season 3, Episode 4 of his travel food show, "No Reservations."