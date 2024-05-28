Think Twice Before Trying To Cook Churros In The Air Fryer

Air fryers have revolutionized the food prep process for millions of home cooks around the world. They offer incredible speed and consistency in cooking and require far less oil (and less cleanup) than old-school deep fryers. Still, they're not suitable for replacing traditional fryers for every recipe — and that includes the delicious sugar-and-cinnamon-dusted churro.

Churros fall into the broader category of fried dough, which is generally not recommended for air fryers. That's because the hot, fast-moving air that cooks the dough doesn't have the same effect as oil does in helping the dough set. Instead, the runny batter will likely drip right through the grates of the cooking tray, creating a major mess. In addition, cooking dough in the air fryer can also lead to other less desirable outcomes, like a lack of proper browning, smaller size, unpleasant texture, and less overall flavor.

If your gut instinct is to toss everything in the air fryer these days, you're not alone. But trying to cook traditional frying batters in this type of appliance is one of the most common mistakes people make with air fryers.