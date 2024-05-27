What It Was Like To Eat At The First Big Boy Restaurant

Eating at the first Big Boy restaurant back in the 1930s would have been an amazing experience. Yes, the food was delicious and the service fantastic, but more importantly, there was a cultural revolution happening there. This chain and its owner changed popular culture and perhaps helped make fast food more widespread. Big Boy has a strong connection to a famous Hollywood animator. It also has ties to at least one renown comic book author. Some say this company had a role in shaping 1950s architecture. Finally, a fundamental item on fast food menus today might not exist if it hadn't been for this chain. Big Boy set the tone for a generation, but it has faded into relative obscurity because it was very much a product of a certain era. How can a chain, known best as a drive-in, continue to exist when this style of eating out has become nearly extinct?

Allow your imagination to journey back in time. Take a bite from a burger, and use a spoon to dip into an ultra-thick shake. To better understand what it was like to dine at the first Big Boy restaurant in California, the Glendale Historical Society and the Glendale Library's history room shared old photos from their collections. Then, a friendly couple, Bob and Laura Lynn LoFiego, recounted what it was like to be a regular at the Bob's Big Boy in Van Nuys, California, in the 1960s. Join us as we stroll down memory lane.