Popular Frisch's Big Boy Menu Items Ranked Worst To Best

It's impossible to pass a Frisch's Big Boy without knowing it, which speaks volumes about its marketing. The huge child with red and white-checkered overalls and a perfectly kempt pompadour stands proudly outside each establishment, beckoning all who are suffering from a raging appetite to come inside and order up a slew of filling dishes. Founder Dave Frisch knew exactly what he was doing decades ago when he followed in his father's footsteps and created the chain.

The menu at Frisch's is vast, and even though the chain prides itself on its burgers, there are plenty of options for anyone who wants to think outside the bun. But, as with any place that serves a ton of food options, there are items that are nothing short of culinary grand slams and others that miss the mark completely. The next time you venture toward everyone's favorite oversized, burger-wielding big boy, keep this list of ranked menu items at the forefront of your mind. You can tell your belly to thank us later.