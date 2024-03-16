What It Was Like To Eat At One Of The First Burger Joints In America

Anyone curious about what life was like at the world's first burger joint — or one of the world's first burger joints, depending who you ask — doesn't need to time travel. They just need to travel to New Haven, Connecticut, home to Louis' Lunch. At the turn of the 20th century, Danish immigrant and accidental burger inventor Louis Lassen served up what some argue was the first hamburger. Over a century and four generations later, the proprietors still serve the same burger, cooked exactly the same way, in the same exact spot, owned by Louis' great-grandson Jeff.

To some, this astounding faithfulness can be a little bit jarring. There are just a few items on the menu, cooked in a very particular way. But don't say you weren't warned: a sign right above the chalkboard menu reads, "This is not Burger King. You don't get it your way. You take it my way, or you don't get the damn thing." This may be somewhat off putting to the first-time visitor, but Louis' charm is that it is emphatically not Burger King, or anything like it. It's a trip through history.