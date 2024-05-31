The Mistake To Avoid When You're Roasting Frozen Vegetables

While some recipe creators can be very persnickety about their vegetables, insisting that only the freshest and best will do for their creations, the fact is, not everyone has the time or resources either to grow our own produce or shop at the farmer's market every single day. We, on the other hand, feel that frozen vegetables — and frozen food in general — is a great boon to mankind and are trying our darnedest to debunk the myth that frozen produce is less nutritious than the fresh-picked kind. Okay, maybe we're a wee bit defensive about the topic, but this is all a roundabout way of saying that yes, it is perfectly fine to roast vegetables that come from your freezer instead of your garden. Still, there's no getting around the fact that frozen vegetables, once thawed, can be more watery than the fresh kind, which means that you don't want to add any more moisture to them as they cook.

Yes, that's right — roast those frozen vegetables dry; don't rub them with olive oil or melted butter. The reason for this is that adding a layer of fat to the outside would just trap the moisture inside instead of allowing it to evaporate into the oven. While it's okay to sprinkle on some dry seasonings like salt, garlic powder, or cayenne before you put your frozen corn or peppers into the oven, you should skip any type of sauce, as well.