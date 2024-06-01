The Reason Mac 'N Cheese Is Our Favorite Trader Joe's Frozen Pasta

Trader Joe's dedicated fan base knows they can count on good ol' Joe for some of the best frozen meals at any grocery store. The chain's wide and unique selection includes orange chicken (which 33% of customers think is the best Trader Joe's frozen meal), delicious soup dumplings, and a whole bunch of pasta dishes. Back in April, Mashed ranked Trader Joe's frozen pasta, and out of all the gnocchi and spaghetti available, mac and cheese came out on top.

To start, all pastas were treated equally and heated in the microwave (it's quicker and easier than the stovetop). In order to determine this ranking, our taster kept the rubric simple: The fresher the frozen pasta tasted, the better. A good pasta wasn't mushy — one noodle had to be distinguishable from the next. The sauce, we determined, should also cling to the noodles and shouldn't be watery. In terms of flavor, the pasta had to meet a deliciousness benchmark, meaning each dish should either taste traditional or bold depending on how it's marketed. The average customer would likely expect a more traditional taste from mac and cheese, and Joe's Diner Mac 'n Cheese meets that mark. It's classically creamy and cheesy with the perfect sauce-to-noodle ratio.