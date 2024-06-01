This Costco Bakery Cookie Is The Best Of The Best

If you love cookies, then you may already know that Costco has its cookie game on lock. It's easy to assume that a bulk behemoth wouldn't know much about crafting moreish cookies, yet Costco somehow manages to pull it off with products that are not only fresh and delectable but also reasonably priced.

Costco's bakery has an assortment of cookies on offer, including oatmeal raisin, chocolate chunk, white chocolate cranberry, white chocolate, and, of course, white chocolate macadamia nut. They all have their own punches to write home about, but for better or for worse, there can only be one that gets the number one spot. Mashed writer Brianna Corley did the noble nitty-gritty work of sampling Costco's cookies and comparing them all according to consistency, taste, texture, and freshness to find out which one is the best of the best. Besides her own ranking, we also searched the web for reviews and thoughts about which cookie is the best. It always came back to the same one, and that's Costco's chocolate chunk cookie.