Costco Bakery Cookies Ranked From Worst To Best

Costco bakery cookies are delicious, fresh-tasting, and, of course, reasonably priced. It's no wonder these economical treats are indeed the epitome of supermarket cookie perfection. No one is denying that. And yet, some Costco bakery cookies are simply tastier, and more deserving of being sold in a full-out 24-pack (instead of being confined to a measly 8-count in a variety box) than their other cookie companions. The question is, which Costco bakery cookies deserve bulk solo superstardom, and which need to remain variety cookie backup? I set out to find out.

I ranked every bakery cookie flavor currently available at Costco, including the original golden trio (the oatmeal raisin, white chocolate macadamia nut, and of course, chocolate chunk cookies) that come in the Costco bakery 24 cookie variety pack, as well as Costco's all-new white cranberry chocolate cookies, to determine which is most worthy of being sold in a 24-count box. I judged (and will talk about the ranking process more in-depth later) these tasty little morsels based on their freshness, taste, the amount and ratio of their ingredients, as well as their overall consistency. By consistency, I mean I examined multiple cookies under each flavor umbrella to see if they consistently tasted delicious with plentiful ingredients across the board, or if the number of ingredients and the quality of each given flavor varied from cookie to cookie. Ranked worst to first, here are the Costco bakery cookies that need a 24-pack breakout.