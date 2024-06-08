Citrus Is The Secret Ingredient That Upgrades Your Roasted Vegetables

Citrus unlocks the brightness of roasted vegetables that was sucked away in the oven. It introduces sourness to balance out the flavor profile — something every dish should strive for. Best of all, a squeeze of citrus juice is so easy to add to vegetables that there can't possibly be an excuse for skipping this step. Seasoning vegetables after they are cooked rather than before is ideal for preserving flavor and ensures that the acidity, antioxidant, and sugar levels of the fruit do not decrease due to the heat of the oven.

When it comes to a dash of citrus, lemon is a go-to. This works out well since, chances are, you have a lemon sitting on your kitchen counter already. Lemon works well with every vegetable in the book and does its job of enhancing veggies effortlessly. Lime is another great option: A lime's bright tartness and unique smell can complement a medley of peppers, carrots, onions, and roasted corn and can be further upgraded with a sprinkling of fresh cilantro leaves.

Less typical than lemons and limes but equally as functional are oranges. Oranges are not only acidic but also sweet and fruity. Pair oranges with root vegetables like sweet potato and carrots to play off of their natural sweetness. Alternatively, use oranges with cruciferous veggies like broccoli and Brussels sprouts to provide a sweet contrast to more earthy veggies.