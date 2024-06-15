The Unusual Ingredient You Should Start Adding To Baked Goods

When you're gathering supplies to whip up some baked goods, chances are you reach for the standard vanilla, sugar, and flour — maybe you grab some warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg to add a little extra oomph. However, there's one unusual ingredient you shouldn't overlook when it comes to crafting baked goods with serious depth of flavor: bay leaves. Yes, those dried-out leaves that you've probably shoved to the back of your spice collection and only reach for when you're making the occasional savory recipe that requires them.

You can tell from the unique aroma alone that they'll add something special to your dessert, as bay leaves have a unique taste that blends notes of balsam, honey, nutmeg, clove, and eucalyptus. The flavor is as complex as the aroma, with the herb adding a floral and earthy element to your dessert. And while you can purchase ground bay leaves, they can easily become overpowering in that format, with a mere ½ teaspoon required to flavor an entire dish. To avoid that risk, especially with desserts that have a more subtle flavor profile, opt for whole bay leaves. They can take everything from panna cotta to pound cake to the next level — the trick is knowing how to use them well.