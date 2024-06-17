Our Favorite Drink For Rehydrating Doesn't Come From A Major Brand

Hydrating sports drinks are a big business. The three most popular brands in the U.S. — Gatorade, BodyArmor, and Powerade — had nearly $10 billion in combined sales in 2023. Yes, that's billion with a b. Despite the strong hold these brands seem to have on the market, that doesn't necessarily mean they're the best out there. In fact, those top brands are among the unhealthiest sports drinks you can buy. To find something better, Mashed ranked 18 popular hydration drinks from worst to best and the drink that came out on top wasn't from one of the major brands. The best option based on nutritional profile, sustainable packaging, flavor, and other online reviews was NOOMA Organic Electrolyte Sports Drink.

You're probably not alone if you've never heard of NOOMA, but it's worth your time to get to know this hydration brand. Unlike the brands you may be more familiar with, NOOMA doesn't contain any added sugar, artificial sweeteners, or colors. It does contain 505 milligrams of electrolytes, which the company claims is almost double the amount that you'll find in other brands. We also love that it has a coconut water base, which other reviewers noted gave the drink a creaminess reminiscent of a milkshake or smoothie!