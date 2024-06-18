When Adding Yuzu Kosho To Noodles, Should You Use Red Or Green?

Yuzu kosho — a popular condiment used in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese cuisines – sports a blend of sweet yuzu, spicy chili peppers, and salt. The fermented paste elevates everything from stir fries and sashimi to grilled meats, bowls of ramen, and noodles in general. Yuzu kosho traditionally comes in two colors: earthy green and deep red. Namiko Hirasawa Chen (also known as Nami), the mind behind the renowned Japanese recipe blog Just One Cookbook, explains to Mashed that green yuzu kosho is made from young, unripened yuzu rinds and green chili peppers, offering a vibrant kick. Red yuzu kosho is crafted from mature, yellow yuzu and red chili peppers, imparting a mellow yet powerful spice.

One of the biggest mistakes you can make with condiments is never expanding your palate. When it comes to using yuzu kosho in noodle dishes, Nami says the choice between green and red is truly a matter of taste. "It comes down to personal preference, as both varieties have different purposes." Green yuzu kosho boasts a bold piquancy and tangy citrus notes, while red yuzu kosho is characterized by its fruity fragrance and mild heat.

Either way, using yuzu kosho as a pasta sauce requires a delicate balance of flavors. A little bit of yuzu kosho goes a long way, so start with a small amount and adjust to taste, making sure to not overwhelm the dish.