Will Costco Be Open On The Fourth Of July 2024?

As you've obviously come here to find out the answer to the question posed by the title, we'll jump right in and deliver the news: Costco will be closed for Independence Day. Whether that is bad news or good news, who can say? If you're a dedicated Costco shopper, it may be kind of a bummer, but then again, not everyone is a fan of a store that makes you pay to shop there. If you're a Costco employee, though, you'll no doubt be glad of a paid holiday, even though the pay may be pro-rated for part-timers.

Costco also closes on six other holidays throughout the year: New Year's Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Six of the seven closure days are federal holidays (all but Easter), however, Costco remains open for the federal holidays MLK Day, Presidents Day, Juneteenth, Columbus Day, and Veterans Day. Non-seasonal Costco employees have paid holidays on each of the Big Seven, plus an extra floating holiday to deploy as they see fit, up to and including a celebration of International Wombat Day on October 22. Getting a paid day off on the Fourth of July and other holidays is one of the main reasons working at Costco is often seen as a better alternative to employment with certain similar retailers (that may or may not rhyme with schmalmart) that don't provide such perks for their workers.