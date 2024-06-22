Why It's A Mistake To Use A Food Processor When Making Mashed Potatoes

If you've experienced this unpleasant result in the past, you're not alone. Overworking potatoes is among the most common mistakes everyone makes when cooking potatoes. However, unlike others like overly watery mashed potatoes, it's not an easy fix. Your best bet may be to make a new, smaller batch of fluffier mashed potatoes to mix with the gluey ones.

Those who want to avoid overworking their cooked potatoes but still want them broken down mechanically can use a potato ricer or food mill instead, releasing less starch. And if you're looking for the creamiest possible results, you've likely been mashing your potatoes all wrong. This is achieved with a stand mixer and paddle or whisk attachment, which creates ultra-fluffy, richly creamy mashed potatoes without releasing excess starch.

This focus on excess starch may be a bit confusing for cooks familiar with some of the best mashed potato secrets. They've likely heard that high-starch potato varieties like russets are the best choice for the dish. This remains the case. Nevertheless, it's vital to ensure that starch isn't released in too high amounts, like when using a food processor. By avoiding this simple pitfall, you may be amazed at the improved quality of this classic homestyle side.