Is One Expired Ingredient The Cause Of Your Sinking Cake?

When it comes to baking, the ingredients in your cake batter do much more than just add flavor. They're necessary for the chemical reactions that transform those simple ingredients into a moist, fluffy cake. If you find your cakes never quite turn out the way you want them to, then before you start blaming the recipe or your oven, consider another likely culprit — that container of baking powder that has been hanging out in your pantry for longer than you can remember.

Since most recipes only call for 1 to 2 teaspoons of baking powder, if you're not someone who bakes regularly, it can take quite a while to use up an entire container. That means there's a good chance your baking powder has expired. And, since it doesn't really develop any kind of smell or visual indication it's gone off, it can be impossible to tell when you're just glancing at the jar of white powder as you toss a spoonful into your cake batter.

Even though baking powder is a dry ingredient and seems like it'd be fine in your pantry for ages, it's actually only at its best for about three to six months, depending on whether the container is opened or not. Since baking powder's primary role is as a leavening agent, if it's not working properly, then your cake will sink and have a much denser texture.