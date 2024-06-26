Why You'll Want To Air Fry Canned Peas

Air frying is a straightforward cooking method that also offers room for personalization in how you flavor (and ultimately consume) your peas. A few best practices will ensure that your canned peas crisp to perfection. For example, given that canned peas are both soft and tiny, they require less heat and time in the air fryer than harder, denser vegetables. Therefore, setting your air fryer to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and cooking your peas for 10 to 15 minutes will yield the best results.

Another recommendation is to first drain any remaining liquid from your canned peas and thoroughly dry them before frying. This practice will ensure there's no excess moisture to prevent your peas from browning as they cook. While the air fryer will technically cook without oil, adding a touch of olive oil or avocado oil will optimize the crunchiness of your peas. Also, mixing in your preferred herbs, spices, or a simple sprinkle of salt before cooking is another way to enhance their flavor.

If you find that air-frying canned peas totally revolutionizes your approach to cooking veggies in general — or if you're not a pea person but are curious to try this kitchen appliance — there are endless ingredients to experiment with in your air fryer. The possibilities are infinite, and the air fryer is likely to produce a crispy, crunchy result without the added time or messy cleanup.