Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Peas

Peas are usually the least of your worries when it comes to making a meal. They are so easy to prepare that they are often the go-to choice for a quick side dish when you're running short on time and ingredients. Just pour some into a pot, boil them for a handful of minutes, and garnish them with salt, pepper, and a little butter. What could be easier? They are also full of health benefits. Per the USDA, just one cup of peas contains 8 grams of protein, 8 grams of fiber, and 8 grams of sugar, making them a flavorful, energy-rich, and protein-dense option available for a wide range of dietary needs.

Considering how nutritious, easy, and readily available these veggies are, it's no wonder that Americans spend more than $60 million on frozen peas annually. They crop up in recipes for everything from pasta to paella and taste just as good on their own. But with so many ways to use them, it's also no surprise that they are often cooked incorrectly or without much consideration. While this rarely renders them inedible, it also prevents them from showing off their potential. With this in mind, we've rounded up the mistakes we all make when cooking with peas to ensure that we allow them to shine in all their glory.