Order 2 Popular Menu Items From Outback Steakhouse For The Best Off-The-Radar Dessert

Secret menus are an iffy proposition, and one we cannot wholeheartedly (or even part-heartedly) get behind if they involve creating a lot of extra work for restaurant employees. Menu hacks, on the other hand, are fine and dandy if all you're doing is ordering two or more menu items and arranging them yourself in whatever creative way strikes your fancy. One such dish is a chocolate caramel mug cake from our Outback Steakhouse "secret menu" roundup that can be made using two different desserts from that chain restaurant's menu. (No surprise here: One's chocolate; the other's caramel.)

What you do, if you should feel the need to make a pair of reconstructed desserts, is to order a Chocolate Thunder from Down Under and a salted caramel cookie skillet (which has a more generic name, hence the lack of capital letters). You will need to bug your poor server to the extent of asking for the desserts to come with a couple of extra vessels, though — mugs, if you want to be true to the name, although bowls would work just as well. Once you've acquired the necessary ingredients and equipment, chop up the cookie and brownie, stick some of both in your mugs along with whatever sauce there is, then divvy up any ice cream and whipped cream. Or, you know, you could just take alternate bites of both desserts, thus sparing yourself some mess and the server the need to deliver and collect extra dishes.