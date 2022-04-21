Outback Steakhouse's New Dessert Looks Absolutely Decadent

For anyone who has a major sweet tooth, it's incredibly handy to know about a few gourmet desserts that are deceptively easy to make at home. Even if whipping up cakes and pies isn't typically your strong suit, there are some desserts that just take five ingredients to make. And if you're still shaking your head at us and want to instead enjoy your sweets while dining out, then Outback Steakhouse's new announcement may be for you.

On the chain restaurant's Twitter page is a photo of the newest addition to the menu: the Thunder & Lightning. The post explains that the over-the-top dessert is now available at participating locations, so you can head to the Outback Steakhouse website to see if it's being served near you. Wondering what exactly is in the Thunder & Lightning? According to the chain, the towering treat combines the existing Chocolate Thunder from Down Under and Butter Cake desserts. Based on the looks of it, the Thunder & Lightning starts with a pecan brownie base that's topped with butter cake, ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and strawberries. Whether you like rich and fudgy brownies, crunchy nuts, or fresh fruit, you're sure to find it all in this shareable dessert.