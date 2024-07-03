Hear Us Out: Onions Belong In Ice Cube Trays

There's no denying that caramelized onions can seriously level up the flavor of whatever dish you add them to. The delectable combination of sweet and savory enhances everything from burgers to pasta. Yet, there's probably just one reason you don't make caramelized onions more often: It takes so long to reach caramelized perfection. If you don't have the patience for caramelizing onions, there are a few ways to make the process less labor-intensive, such as tossing them in the oven or cooking them in the slow cooker (like in our easy overnight caramelized onion recipe). However, you can't rush the process. That's where an unexpected way to use your ice cube tray comes in handy. To have caramelized onions available within minutes, try making a big batch and freezing them in the tray. They freeze very well and are good for about three months, so you'll have caramelized onions ready at a moment's notice going forward.

Make sure your onions are chopped into roughly equal-sized pieces before you caramelize them, because they'll cook more evenly than if you have a sloppy batch with both tiny slivers and massive hunks of onion. That size variety may not be a concern for dishes like pasta sauces or soups that simmer for a while, but uniformity is key when you want to thaw onion quickly for burgers or sandwiches.