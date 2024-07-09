What It Means When Your Store-Bought Watermelon Is Rubbery

There's nothing quite as satisfying as biting into a sweet, juicy slice of watermelon on a hot summer's day. Unless, of course, you happen to get one of those weird rubbery watermelons popping up in TikTok videos.

Most people can tell if a watermelon is good by identifying whether or not it has a mealy texture, which indicates that the melon is overripe. More recently, folks have been displeased (and actually a little concerned) when they've cut into a watermelon only to find it isn't crisp like it should be; instead, it has a tough, chewy consistency comparable to rubber. While the internet has had a field day with conspiracy theories about being sold fake food, Rachel Syngo, chief marketing officer of the National Watermelon Promotion Board, tells Mashed that rubbery watermelon is actually a symptom of spoilage.

"All watermelons will begin to have a rubber-like texture eventually as a part of the breakdown process," Syngo explains, adding, "This is a naturally occurring phase in all watermelons before they begin to get a grainy texture and truly begin to decompose." Because watermelon stops ripening after it's plucked from the vine, then if the fruit isn't kept cool after being harvested at the desired ripeness, higher temperatures can speed up the process of decay. That's not the only strange thing heat can do to watermelons; it can also contribute to fermentation, a process that can quite literally cause watermelons to explode.