We Tried 21 Aldi Bakery Items And This One Was The Best

There are many different criteria by which to judge food products and Mashed tried to take as many of these into account as possible when ranking Aldi bakery items. Flavor is right at the top, of course, but value factors in, too — the Bake Shop-branded lemon loaf cake, for example, tastes amazing, but the small amount you get for the price knocked it down to eighth place out of 21. Ingredients, too, play a role, which is why the equally tasty Bake Shop sour crème donuts only ranked in the number six spot since, as the "crème" implies, the donuts don't contain the real deal. Still, there's one other significant factor that ultimately put our number one item over the top: health benefits. For this reason, the item we chose as the best Aldi bakery product was L'oven Fresh low-carb tortillas.

While flour tortillas may not be the kind of thing you gobble down on their own, they make the perfect base for wraps, pinwheel sandwiches, burritos, tortilla pizzas, and a bunch of other stuff. The great thing about these low-carb versions is that not only are they meant to offer a reduced amount of carbohydrates (19 grams as opposed to the 27 or so that another similarly-sized flour tortilla might have), neither the white nor whole wheat versions taste significantly different from a standard tortilla. Saving on carbs without sacrificing flavor made for a win in our book (or on our list, at least).