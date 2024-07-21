We Tried 21 Aldi Bakery Items And This One Was The Best
There are many different criteria by which to judge food products and Mashed tried to take as many of these into account as possible when ranking Aldi bakery items. Flavor is right at the top, of course, but value factors in, too — the Bake Shop-branded lemon loaf cake, for example, tastes amazing, but the small amount you get for the price knocked it down to eighth place out of 21. Ingredients, too, play a role, which is why the equally tasty Bake Shop sour crème donuts only ranked in the number six spot since, as the "crème" implies, the donuts don't contain the real deal. Still, there's one other significant factor that ultimately put our number one item over the top: health benefits. For this reason, the item we chose as the best Aldi bakery product was L'oven Fresh low-carb tortillas.
While flour tortillas may not be the kind of thing you gobble down on their own, they make the perfect base for wraps, pinwheel sandwiches, burritos, tortilla pizzas, and a bunch of other stuff. The great thing about these low-carb versions is that not only are they meant to offer a reduced amount of carbohydrates (19 grams as opposed to the 27 or so that another similarly-sized flour tortilla might have), neither the white nor whole wheat versions taste significantly different from a standard tortilla. Saving on carbs without sacrificing flavor made for a win in our book (or on our list, at least).
Our top pick may no longer be available, but there are alternatives
Unfortunately, while the L'oven Fresh low-carb tortillas were available at the time of the ranking, they no longer appear on Aldi's website, nor are they sold through Instacart. This doesn't mean that Aldi no longer has options for shoppers in search of reduced-carb wrappers, so there's no need for any upset like there was in 2021 when a rumor went around that Aldi was discontinuing its low-carb tortilla line. The L'Oven Fresh brand now offers what it calls "keto wraps" in plain and multiseed varieties. Even though Aldi's website does not display the nutrition data, the word "keto" implies that the carb count is not as high as in standard tortillas and the packaging touts that both kinds are high in fiber.
Aldi's Fit & Active brand makes low-carb tortillas, as well, although they only come in white, no wheat. These seem to have been around for at least five years. Redditors have praised their overall flavor and texture as well as the fact that they have just 4 grams of net carbs, which is the number of carbohydrate grams minus the number of dietary fiber grams. (The L'Oven Fresh low-carb tortillas had a similar number of net carbs.) Due to the positive response they've gotten from shoppers who now consider them a staple, we'd say it's a pretty safe bet that the Fit & Active low-carb tortillas would also rate quite highly were we to redo our Aldi bakery ranking.