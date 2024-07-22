Can You Cook Frozen Burger Patties In Your Air Fryer?
If you spend much time in the kitchen, it's likely that you either have an air fryer or are considering one. Air fryers have become popular in recent years due to their quick and easy recipes and the fact that they use air instead of heavy oils to cook. Taking food straight from the freezer to the air fryer is fast and convenient, and air fryer beef patties would be a great replacement for fast food burgers. But can you cook frozen burger patties in the air fryer? Yes, you can!
As long as you avoid some common mistakes that cooks make when using an air fryer, you can make delicious, family-oriented meals quickly. For example, it is really important not to skip preheating and to never cook in an air fryer that hasn't been cleaned, even if you're just heating your kid's favorite lunch. Some of the most common air fryers foods include chicken wings, french fries, and chicken nuggets — all foods that are typically well-liked by both kids and adults. Hamburgers are another staple that many families enjoy, but who wants to stand over the stove flipping burgers? It's hot, greasy, and time-consuming.
Now you don't have to. You can simply grab a few frozen burger patties from the freezer, season them, coat your air fryer basket with nonstick spray, place them in the fryer, and hit the button. For those who enjoy making their own burgers from scratch, we have a juicy recipe for air fryer burgers, but if you'd rather go from frozen patties to mealtime, we can show you how.
How to cook air fryer burgers from frozen patties
Perhaps the most important part of a frozen beef patty air fryer meal is the burger that you choose. No matter how well you follow a recipe, which seasonings you use, or what kind of air fryer you have, if the frozen patty you choose is unpalatable, the burger will be, too. It's a good idea to know which frozen burgers are ranked from the best to the worst before you choose your burger patties.
Personally, I choose Bubba Burgers. They aren't fancy, but they're 100% beef and not too expensive. Right out of the freezer, I season my burger patties with low-sodium Lawry's seasoned salt, but your family's favorite hamburger seasoning will do just fine. Some cooks may choose to season after cooking.
Next, I spray my air fryer basket and tray with a light coating of PAM cooking spray and place the burgers on the tray, making sure the pan is placed to catch any drippings. For well-done burgers, I cooked the patties in a preheated, 400-degree air fryer for 15 minutes, flipping them once halfway through. Add cheese and let them sit in the hot air fryer for another minute or two for gooey delicious cheeseburgers.