Can You Cook Frozen Burger Patties In Your Air Fryer?

If you spend much time in the kitchen, it's likely that you either have an air fryer or are considering one. Air fryers have become popular in recent years due to their quick and easy recipes and the fact that they use air instead of heavy oils to cook. Taking food straight from the freezer to the air fryer is fast and convenient, and air fryer beef patties would be a great replacement for fast food burgers. But can you cook frozen burger patties in the air fryer? Yes, you can!

As long as you avoid some common mistakes that cooks make when using an air fryer, you can make delicious, family-oriented meals quickly. For example, it is really important not to skip preheating and to never cook in an air fryer that hasn't been cleaned, even if you're just heating your kid's favorite lunch. Some of the most common air fryers foods include chicken wings, french fries, and chicken nuggets — all foods that are typically well-liked by both kids and adults. Hamburgers are another staple that many families enjoy, but who wants to stand over the stove flipping burgers? It's hot, greasy, and time-consuming.

Now you don't have to. You can simply grab a few frozen burger patties from the freezer, season them, coat your air fryer basket with nonstick spray, place them in the fryer, and hit the button. For those who enjoy making their own burgers from scratch, we have a juicy recipe for air fryer burgers, but if you'd rather go from frozen patties to mealtime, we can show you how.