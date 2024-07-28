You Can, In Fact, Freeze Hot Dog Buns
Hot dogs and hot dog buns are a match made in wiener heaven. Chances are, though, that you frequently wind up with extra buns on your hands. So what do you do? Shove some turkey in there for a weird-looking sandwich? Or admit defeat and toss the leftovers in the trash? There's no need to compromise your sammie (or sustainability standards) because it turns out that you can freeze hot dog buns.
Much like other types of bread, hot dog buns can be stored in the freezer, but ice crystallization can damage them. So, the key to freezing bread and, by extension, hot dog buns is to protect them from freezer burn. Start by wrapping each bun individually using plastic wrap to keep them in tip-top shape during their stint in the freezer. For more protection, seal them in a freezer bag, squeezing out the excess air. If you don't have time for all that wrapping, you can freeze them in their original bag. That said, the buns won't have that extra layer of protection with this method, so it works best if they won't be in the freezer for more than a week or two. Most frozen bread should be used within three to six months, but the sooner the better. To thaw out your frozen buns, simply toss them on the counter for a few hours.
How to reheat frozen hot dog buns
Just like there are the best and worst ways to cook a hot dog, there are plenty of ways to reheat the buns. Once you've thawed your frozen buns, you can freshen them up in the oven for 5-10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. For a quicker option, wrap the buns in a damp paper towel and microwave them for 10-15 seconds. This method adds moisture and will give them more of a steamed finish. Basically, the best method for you depends on whether you prefer your buns on the toastier or softer side.
You can also lightly toast them in a skillet with a pat of butter for the outside, which will keep the insides nice and soft. A grill will work, too, and it will save you dishes and time if you're already grilling your hot dogs — the bun only needs about a minute on the grill, so it won't dry out. However you bring those frozen buns back to life, you can enjoy your hot dog knowing you prevented food waste and saved some money.
You may still be wondering why you would even need to freeze hot dog buns. Bread is actually one of the most commonly wasted grocery items, so freezing hot dog buns helps them last longer and prevents waste. Plus, wrapping them in something first will keep them from sticking to one another, meaning you can pull individual buns out as needed. Having a few extra on hand will be useful the next time you have a hot dog surplus.