You Can, In Fact, Freeze Hot Dog Buns

Just like there are the best and worst ways to cook a hot dog, there are plenty of ways to reheat the buns. Once you've thawed your frozen buns, you can freshen them up in the oven for 5-10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. For a quicker option, wrap the buns in a damp paper towel and microwave them for 10-15 seconds. This method adds moisture and will give them more of a steamed finish. Basically, the best method for you depends on whether you prefer your buns on the toastier or softer side.

You can also lightly toast them in a skillet with a pat of butter for the outside, which will keep the insides nice and soft. A grill will work, too, and it will save you dishes and time if you're already grilling your hot dogs — the bun only needs about a minute on the grill, so it won't dry out. However you bring those frozen buns back to life, you can enjoy your hot dog knowing you prevented food waste and saved some money.

You may still be wondering why you would even need to freeze hot dog buns. Bread is actually one of the most commonly wasted grocery items, so freezing hot dog buns helps them last longer and prevents waste. Plus, wrapping them in something first will keep them from sticking to one another, meaning you can pull individual buns out as needed. Having a few extra on hand will be useful the next time you have a hot dog surplus.