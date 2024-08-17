The Hazy Origins Of Peru's Purple Drink, Chicha Morada

If you visit Peru and search for iconic Peruvian foods to try before you die, you may find an especially striking drink on the menu: chicha morada. This beverage sports a dark purple hue thanks to the inclusion of purple corn. The drink also usually includes pineapple, lime juice, cinnamon, cloves, and sugar. Unlike other forms of chicha served in different regions of South America, chicha morada is typically nonalcoholic. But while this is a popular way to turn corn juice into a drink in Peru, the drink's origins are a bit complicated.

According to archaeologists, chicha morada (or at least a very similar beverage) was already being made before the emergence of the Inca Empire, which reached its height shortly before Spanish conquistadors arrived in the early 16th century. Colonial writers noted that the beverage was used as a medicinal remedy, in pre-colonial religious rituals, and as an offering to the dead, all of which centered on the cultural significance of the life-giving corn crop.

Even so, no one ever bothered to explain just who created the distinct purple drink, leaving the identity of its ancient inventors a mystery even today. We can reasonably guess that, given how corn is one of those foods that's much older than you realize, chicha morada has been around for quite a long time.