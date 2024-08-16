How To Turn Corn Into A Juice You Can Drink

There are plenty of fruits and vegetables that most people never consider turning into juice. Bananas, for example, have a low water content and are more suitable for mashing into banana milk; mangoes and avocados are similarly mushy and are better off in a smoothie. But what about corn? You've probably never even considered turning this vegetable-grain into juice (even given its fruit-like sweetness), but now's the time. Corn is refreshing, has natural sugars, and becomes a delicious beverage when turned into a juice.

Before you start juicing all of your vegetables (and fruits), you should know that the juicer may remove some of your produce's healthy fibers. Corn is a great source of fiber, so it helps that the best method for "juicing" corn doesn't involve a juicer at all. A blender is a great way to maximize the corn's flavor (and a bit of its texture, too) — the preserved fiber is just a bonus. To make corn juice, cut the kernels off of cooked corn and put them in a blender. Purée one ear's worth of corn with roughly 1 cup of water, and you have corn juice. You can strain the mixture for a smooth consistency or leave it as-is. Add in some whole corn kernels for extra texture and a distinct "corny" look. This juice is best when chilled or served over ice.