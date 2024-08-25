Does Boiling Eggs Actually Remove All Risk Of Food Poisoning?

Before eggs hit market shelves in many countries, they undergo pasteurization, a process that removes harmful bacteria via a rapid heating treatment to ensure safer consumption. For instance, the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service requires eggs to be washed and refrigerated to help lower the risk of contamination.

The threat of food poisoning from eggs also depends on where they come from. Eggs from healthy, well-maintained flocks at trustworthy poultry farms are less likely to carry salmonella. Interestingly, a recent study conducted by researchers from North Carolina State University, published in Foodborne Pathogens and Disease, revealed that salmonella rates were significantly higher on commercial farms compared to small backyard farms — 53% vs 19%, respectively.

When prepping deviled eggs, Cobb salad, curry, or ramen, be sure to cook your eggs thoroughly until both the white and yolk are firm. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns those at higher risk for foodborne illness, including young children, pregnant people, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, should be especially cautious and avoid undercooked or raw eggs altogether. So, as it turns out, Rocky Balboa's egg diet is more dangerous than you think due to the slightly increased likelihood of becoming sick, and Marilyn Monroe's unusual breakfast of warm milk and raw eggs probably won't make you a glamorous star overnight.