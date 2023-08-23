False Facts About Hard-Boiled Eggs You Thought Were True

Eggs are not just delicious, but they are also a nutritional juggernaut. Packed with vitamins and minerals such as vitamins B2, B5, B12, folate, and selenium, eggs contribute to our overall health and well-being. They're also a rich source for increasing our HDL, the good cholesterol that reduces the risk of heart problems, as well as for delivering choline, which supports various body functions such as cellular growth. In addition, eggs are great for calorie-conscious individuals, with each large egg containing about 78 calories (via Healthline).

Affordable and highly versatile, eggs are a staple in kitchens around the world. Whether scrambled, boiled, poached, or fried, this protein-packed food caters to various tastes and culinary preferences. Among the plethora of cooking methods, hard-boiling stands out as one of the healthiest ways to enjoy eggs. This is because, unlike frying, this method avoids the use of fats. Once hard-boiled, eggs can be eaten as a filling snack between meals or used in a huge number of recipes.

While hard-boiled eggs offer a wealth of healthy culinary options, they are also riddled with misconceptions. Not to worry, however. We are here to clear up any confusion!